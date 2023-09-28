Why will Bangladesh be a model for US sanctions?

Certain elements of the US measures were unexpected and exceptional. Firstly, on both occasions that the US announced this decision of theirs, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had been in the US on official visits. Secondly, In the case of other countries where visa restrictions had been announced due to questionable elections, this was done only after the elections. But in the case of Bangladesh, the US has taken up this measure at least four months before the election. This is, in diplomatic and military terms, a ‘preempted strike’.

Thirdly, on behalf of Bangladesh, no matter what angry response there is on an official and unofficial level along with serious accusations of efforts being made to topple the government and create instability, the US continues to maintain calm and normal relations. Senior officials of the US are coming to Dhaka in succession to step up trade, investment, security and other cooperation in various sectors. In the US too there is active dialogue with Bangladeshi officials. It seems that they are unwilling to allow diplomatic relations to take an adverse turn. But since Bangladesh is the first state where the US visa restrictions have been applied even before the election, it is evident that the US is extremely serious about setting up a strong precedence in this regard.

In the meantime, the ministers who had been declaring that the opposition BNP is losing sleep of the exchange of pleasantries and the taking of selfies at the G-20 summit, must be biting their tongues now! The Indian media too was giving out the perception that Delhi had explained to Washington about the importance of political continuity in Bangladesh, in other words, the continuity of Awami League. The imposition of the US visa restrictions indicates that either India had actually remained silent about the Biden administration’s Bangladesh policy or that the US had not taken their request into cognizance.

Outside of the minister and state minister for foreign affairs and professional diplomats, the prime minister’s investment advisor Salman F Rahman had regularly negotiated with the concerned US officials. Immediately after he hailed the US visa policy measures, the reaction of the prime minister in New York changed the vibes. They had perhaps at first felt it was positive that the opposition was also subject to the visa restrictions, but now they are no longer saying anything positive about this. They are bringing about allegations against the US, going as far as to rake up the history of the liberation war.