Living on autopilot: Depersonalization and feeling unreal

The term "depersonalization" first appeared in the nineteenth century, but it remains misunderstood by many. According to several studies, depersonalization disorder is one of the most common yet underdiagnosed mental conditions. Misdiagnosis often increases anxiety in sufferers, leaving them unsure of what is happening and feeling as though they are going mad. Many only realize they are not alone after connecting with others experiencing the same symptoms in forums. When COVID began and people were confined to their homes with only their thoughts, more individuals became aware of this strange phenomenon. The constant sense of emptiness and numbness caused reality to fade, and uncertainty became unbearable. Many are afraid to share their symptoms with loved ones, fearing they won’t be understood and may be considered mad.

A study conducted by G Sedman (The British Journal of Psychiatry) in 1972, compared 15 patients with DDD to 15 healthy people without any medical conditions. Tests showed that people with DDD performed significantly worse on measures of attention and short-term visual and verbal memory. While DDD itself is not harmful, it can be distressing and affect daily life. Treatment includes therapy and sometimes medication prescribed by specialists.

To this day, there is no way to completely eliminate this feeling of detachment, but it can be reduced to certain levels. According to several studies, avoiding depersonalization often increases panic, worsening the condition. People suffering from it are advised to accept the feeling of detachment, and it will gradually subside on its own. This feeling of detachment can last from seconds to months and even years, eventually affecting one's life. The sense of not being "real" or present can create barriers to engaging with life fully and can contribute to feelings of hopelessness or despair. If you can’t calm yourself in any possible way, it might indicate that the underlying reason for DDD may be more severe mental conditions, and that is when it is necessary to seek help from professionals.