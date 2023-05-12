Digital Security Act: Why can't it be scrapped?

While facts and figures concerning the use of the Digital Security Act have not been officially published, most cases filed under this act are politically centered or involving personal vendetta, according to records of various human rights organisations and research institutions. These cases have been lodged against political opponents, journalists, teachers and researchers, students and members of minority communities, accusing them of defamation or disrupting law and order, in order to halt them from expressing dissenting views or criticising the government or political leaders.

Broadly speaking, it has been observed that this law has not come to any effective use against cyber-threats. The main reason is that due to geopolitical reasons, on an international level, this law does cannot touch certain groups like anti-vaxxers and other state actors. There is no way to tackle such threats other than by global alliances, with coordinated and integrated action.

The argument that abolishing the Digital Security Act will lead to the spread of religious hatred, disrupt communal harmony and disrupt public order is absolutely baseless. After all, these offences are already defined as crimes in our penal code and the punishment for such offences have also been determined. Law minister Anisul Huq has given reassurance that the law will be amended, but has refused to remove two sections which the UN experts' recommended to repeal. One of these deals with hurting religious sentiment. He also said the other section, Section 21, will not be amended.

Section 21 deals with punishment for propaganda or campaign against the liberation war, the spirit of the liberation war, father of the nation, the national anthem or the national flag. These for the first time have been considered as crimes under the Digital Security Act and the root of this is the present government and Awami League politics. And so it is hard to reject the perception that the refusal to scrap or suspend this law is more political than for the sake of preventing digital crime. It indicates that the law has become a weapon to suppress dissent rather than protect the people from cyber-crimes or threats. There are no visible reasons against scrapping the law other than political motives.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir