Jubo League, Chhatra League now target the minorities

Durga Puja is a religious festival of the Hindu faith. It is for them to decide how they will observe the occasion. An Awami League member of parliament cannot dictate them to do this or not to do that.

There are even speculations among political circles about the mayhem that broke out over Durga Puja on 2021 in his constituency. Even though he had gone to Saudi Arabia at the time to perform Umrah, his party’s leaders and activists were all in the country. I spoke to several leaders of the minority community in Cumilla after the incident. Seething in anger, they said those who consider them to be their vote bank during the election, did nothing to prevent the attacks. They asked, where no temple committee is even formed without the MP’s instructions, how would such incidents take place?

And this time there has been sharp reaction within the Hindu community all over the country concerning the words of Bahauddin Bahar MP. The central Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Hindi Buddhist Christian Unity Council) has protested. There have been demonstrations in different parts of the country. On Friday the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad took out a procession at Nazrul Avenue in Cumilla city at around 11:30 am, but where chased down by Jubo League and Chhatra League. Chhatra League and Jubo League staged counter programmes at the time.

All these days we had seen Chhatra League and Jubo League taking up programmes to counter programmes of BNP. Now we seem them obstructing the programmes of the minority community as well.