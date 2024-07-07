Bangladesh-China: Continue traditional friendship, jointly create better future

Bangladesh has transformed from one of the poorest countries to one of the fastest growing economies in the world, leading South Asian countries in terms of average life expectancy, literacy rate, and female labor force share, creating the “Bay of Bengal Miracle” and becoming a leader in the Global South. Bangladesh is on track to graduate from the LDCs by 2026, and has formulated ambitious plans to become a middle-income country in 2026, an upper-middle income country in 2031, and a developed country in 2041, striding towards the realization of the “Vision 2041” and the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.

The sound and stable development of China-Bangladesh relations is inseparable from the guidance of the leaders of both countries. In 2016,Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Bangladesh. During the visit, the relationship between the two countries was elevated to Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, pointing the way for China-Bangladesh friendly cooperation in the new era. During Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to China in 2019, the relationship was further elevated to a new level.

China firmly supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, opposing external interference, and choosing independently a development path that suits its national conditions. China also supports Bangladesh in pursuing a foreign policy of “Friendship to all, malice towards none”. On the other hand, Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle and staunchly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests. China and Bangladesh share similar historical experiences,abide by similar foreign policies, values, and development concepts, and have always understood and supported each other. On the path of Bangladesh’s modernization, China is a loyal companion and an active contributor.