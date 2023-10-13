Our Emperor Neros and their foreign trips

Everyone is familiar with the expression that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. While Nero was the emperor of Rome back in 64 AD, a terrible fire, known as the Great Fire of Rome, broke out. Nero was on holiday at the time, away from Rome. Around 500,000 to a million people lost everything in that time. Emperor Nero was a music lover and liked to imagine himself to be a talented musician.

We have emperors like Nero too. Not one, but many. While we are not sure about their musical prowess, there is no doubt about their wanderlust.

On 5 October this year, Rajshahi went under water in the highest rainfall seen in a day over the past 10 years in the country. Rajshahi had won the reputation as most aesthetically pleasing city of Bangladesh, but this city too has been assailed by unplanned urbanisation. This became blatantly obvious in just one day's rain when the city was inundated with water. And at that moment, 26 of Rajshahi city corporation's 40 councillors were all together on a trip in India. They had not taken any permission from the city corporation or the local government ministry, though it is the rule for councillors to do so. While waterlogging and public sufferings had reached a height, our Emperor Neros were holidaying.