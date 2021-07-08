Civil war in Myanmar can spell danger in Bangladesh

From the Sri Lankan civil war experience, India already realises how dangerous it can be it have unrest in a neighbouring country. India's northeastern region has a border with Myanmar's Chin state which faces a refugee problem. If a civil war breaks out, this India-Myanmar border will be a lot like the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The separationists of the border-lying areas may take advantage of this to expand their activities, giving rise to a possible increase in arms smuggling, guerilla training and assistance in the civil war. India has sealed its border, but prior to that, India carried out a joint military exercise with Myanmar. This indicates India has deep and active ties with Myanmar's incumbent military government. India may adopt extreme strategic diplomacy in this civil war.

The recent political developments in Myanmar will naturally have an effect on the repatriation of the Rohingyas. The military coup occurred just within days of talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar on repatriation. If the situation in Myanmar deteriorates further, instead of these 1.1 million (11 lakh) refugees returning, there may be a fresh influx of refugees. Other ethnic groups may stream in along with the Rohingyas too. In normal times, a large amount of arms, drugs and humans are smuggled across the border. If an all-out civil war breaks out, this will increase manifold. So Bangladesh must be extremely alert about its border security.

While there is still time, there is need for Bangladesh to consider whether it has the capacity to absorb a fresh wave of refugees or the impact of a civil war next door. If there is an outbreak of violence in Myanmar and consignments of arms start coming in, Bangladesh will face a serious security threat. There will be fear of a part of the arms coming into Bangladesh which may disrupt our internal security. It will have a devastating impact in our Chittagong Hill Tracts region. Various terrorist and insurgent groups will get the opportunity to rear their heads again.

If border security is disrupted, the various terrorist groups of the two countries can join hands to step up attacks and clashes. The influx and presence of Rohingya refugees has already created a sort of communal and religious animosity among the people along the border. Such a situation will simply make matters worse.