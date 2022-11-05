Let justice be ensured

We believe the Evidence Act 1872 (Amendment) Bill-2022, passed in the parliament on 3 November is a big step forward in establishing justice.

It has been stated in the amendment that without court’s permission, the victim of a rape or attempted rape case cannot be questioned about their character or past sexual behaviour during interrogation.

Besides, the opportunity to present different digital information as evidences has also been added in the law.

In consequence of the amendment being passed, section 155(4) of the Evidence Act will be annulled. The section stated that when a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character.