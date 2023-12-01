Rajbari police and STG: What's the rationale of patrolling in red cloth with arms

Are the general police not enough to suppress 'sabotage' and 'saboteurs'? Otherwise, what is the need to constitute a new Special Tasking Group (STG) at Rajbari?
The Prothom Alo reporter from Rajbari informed that district police have formed a special team of police, STG. The district police super has given special attire to the members of this team. Wearing white collared maroon polo shirts and khaki pants, they have been patrolling the Rajbari with weapons.
Rajbari district superintendent of police GM Abul Kalam Azad said that there is a danger of various types of sabotage activities ahead of the national elections. Use of illegal weapons may also occur. This special team has been formed to counter these activities.
Under the current system Bangladesh police have some special divisions and units. Such as SB (Special Branch), CID (Criminal Investigation Department), DB (Detective Department), Railway Police, Industrial Police, Highway Police, Police Bureau of Investigation, Tourist Police and Anti-Terrorism Police.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone has 24 departments including the counter terrorism unit. The functions of these departments are specific and the police headquarters has clear instructions about what their attire will be. Now the question is, has that instruction been obeyed regarding STG's red polo shirt in Rajbari?
The latest instruction of the police headquarters on attire was issued on 10 January, 2004. Some units, such as SWAT, also provide special clothing with the approval of police headquarters. However, on inquiry, it was revealed that the Rajbari district police did not take the permission of the police headquarters for forming this new unit and introducing uniforms.
Some questions arose regarding the matter. Can a police superintendent form such an army of red clothes at will? Does it comply with the law? Apart from that, the superintendent of police himself said that no significant incident of vandalism has occurred in Rajbari.
So why with sunglasses on eyes, a new unit with a new name wearing a new dress and carrying arms has to patrol the district? From which department of police, the members of this team were taken?
The uniform of the police separates them from the common people. As the Rajbari police super is providing dress at his will to the members of this new unit, did he take into consideration that it may create confusion? Who will take the blame if someone misuses this uniform? Especially ahead of the election one cannot rule out the fear of such misuse.
Because, we can see that the activists of Awami League and its associated organisations are active in places as an auxiliary force to help police arrest the activists of the opposition party.
The police super of Rajbari, GM Abul Kalam Azad, however, thinks there is no reason to spread confusion. He told Prothom Alo, there are quick response teams in other districts and this new team is tantamount to those. When asked whether they can patrol in polo shirts with arms, he said, DB and CID can wear plain clothes while conducting intelligence activities.
Although he himself said, this new unit will conduct operations to prevent sabotage. In that case, how logical is the context of DB, CID? It is necessary to clarify what Rajbari district police thought behind fielding a team of police wearing new uniforms.
We hope the police headquarters will clarify the matter.