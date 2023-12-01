Rajbari police and STG: What's the rationale of patrolling in red cloth with arms

Are the general police not enough to suppress 'sabotage' and 'saboteurs'? Otherwise, what is the need to constitute a new Special Tasking Group (STG) at Rajbari?

The Prothom Alo reporter from Rajbari informed that district police have formed a special team of police, STG. The district police super has given special attire to the members of this team. Wearing white collared maroon polo shirts and khaki pants, they have been patrolling the Rajbari with weapons.

Rajbari district superintendent of police GM Abul Kalam Azad said that there is a danger of various types of sabotage activities ahead of the national elections. Use of illegal weapons may also occur. This special team has been formed to counter these activities.