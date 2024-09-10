Editorial
Top criminals freed: Public security might be in danger
After the change of government through the student-people uprising, it was naturally expected that the law and order situation would improve and necessary measures would be taken for the safety of people’s lives as well as properties. However, the recent incident of some of the top terrorists being released on bail has caused panic in the public mind.
People concerned fear that whereas the top criminals could control Dhaka’s underworld right from the prison, it will be strengthened even further after them being released on bail. Meanwhile the innocent people out of fear won’t even go to the police station with their complaints. We believe this situation is a major threat to public security.
As reported in Prothom Alo, the top terrorists who have been released on bail include Abbas Ali of Mirpur, who is listed as ‘Killer Abbas’ on the records of law enforcement agency, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam alias Sweden Aslam of Tejgaon, Imamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal of Mohammadpur and Sanjidul Islam alias Emon. Two more criminals of Dhaka’s underworld -- Naim Ahmed alias Titon and Khorshed Alam Rasu alias Freedom Rasu -- are also among the released criminals.
People concerned are seeing this as a weakness of the law enforcement forces. According to the detective sources, including the special branch (SB) of police other detective agencies also used to monitor the cases, bail, arrest and overall activities of the major criminals.
After the fall of Awami League government, the law enforcement forces fell into a fragile situation. Grabbing this opportunity, top criminals are coming out of the prison very easily. And there is no surveillance on them even after getting out of the prison.
The home ministry revealed the names of 23 top terrorists on 26 December 2001. This list included the names of Abbas, Helal, Titon and Rasu. There are multiple cases including murder and attempt to murder cases filed against each of the criminals released on bail. They have been even convicted in some cases. Some of them have also been acquitted in some cases by the High Court. The incident of the state not appealing against the verdict of acquittal in the case of some, including Sweden Aslam, is concerning.
In an investigation Prothom Alo found information of at least seven top terrorists being involved and controlling the underworld of Dhaka while remaining behind the bars. General diaries (GD) were also registered in connection to these incidents with different police stations of the capital.
Even the law enforcement forces at different times revealed information of the top terrorists being involved in crimes from the prison. The law and order situation must improve in order to implement the reforms the government is talking about. However it doesn’t seem that the government has been able to take any effective steps in this regard yet.
Plus, it is not unusual for there being a link between terrorist incidents and organised robbery attempts in various places including the capital after the top terrorists were released on bail.
People concerned might give an excuse saying that being released on bail is the right of the accused. However, it must be considered here whether the person released on bail turns into a threat to the safety of many others or not.
It’s not difficult to predict what the, people who control the underworld even behind the bars and collect bulk amount of extortion money from targeted people, will be doing when they come out of the prison.
The commitment responsible police officers have made about increasing surveillance on the terrorists who came out of the prison should not be mere words spoken just for the sake of it. They should not forget that after all it is the government’s responsibility to protect people’s lives and properties.