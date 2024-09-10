Top criminals freed: Public security might be in danger

The home ministry revealed the names of 23 top terrorists on 26 December 2001. This list included the names of Abbas, Helal, Titon and Rasu. There are multiple cases including murder and attempt to murder cases filed against each of the criminals released on bail. They have been even convicted in some cases. Some of them have also been acquitted in some cases by the High Court. The incident of the state not appealing against the verdict of acquittal in the case of some, including Sweden Aslam, is concerning.

In an investigation Prothom Alo found information of at least seven top terrorists being involved and controlling the underworld of Dhaka while remaining behind the bars. General diaries (GD) were also registered in connection to these incidents with different police stations of the capital.

Even the law enforcement forces at different times revealed information of the top terrorists being involved in crimes from the prison. The law and order situation must improve in order to implement the reforms the government is talking about. However it doesn’t seem that the government has been able to take any effective steps in this regard yet.