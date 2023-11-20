Tk 3.32b embezzled: How could Dhaka WASA avoid liability

Concrete evidence has been found against 46 officials and employees of Dhaka WASA Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society, confirming that they have embezzled Tk 3.32 billion (332 crore). This information came up in an investigation report of the cooperatives department.

The officials misappropriated this money while holding different posts of the cooperative society. Of them, former president of Dhaka WASA CBA, late Hafiz Uddin alone embezzled over Tk 488 million (48.83 crore).

Prothom Alo reported that the mentioned money came from the commission on customer’s bill, a source of income for Dhaka WASA employees multipurpose cooperative society. To increase the revenue collection of Dhaka WASA contractors were brought in for the work of collecting water bills back in 1996.