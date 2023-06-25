Extra caution required on roads,  waterways

According to Jatri Kalyan Samiti, an estimated 8 million people are expected to travel from Dhaka to their home districts during Eid. If we include the neighboring areas of Narayanganj and Gazipur, this number may reach 12 million. Additionally, a significant number of individuals from other cities, including Chattogram, will be journeying to their hometowns. This calls for extensive preparations to accommodate such a large influx of travelers.

Whether travelling during Eid will be safe and sound or not, depends largely on the measures taken by the relevant authorities. Eid travel has already begun, and this year the government has extended the Eid holiday by one extra day to facilitate the commuters. The holiday will start on 27 June and continue until 30 June. Since 1 July falls on a Saturday, this effectively provides a five-day holiday.