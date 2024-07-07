Chilli and onion pungent prices spiral with no stop

It is the same in the case of onions. From the beginning of the year the price of onions has been shooting up, but the government adopted no effective measures. A price hike by 10 to 20 taka in a matter of just a week is not normal. Onions are now selling for 100 to 110 taka per kg.

In the past when the prices of onions spiralled, the market was kept stable by importing onions from India. But presently the price of onions in India is high too. The country initially stopped exporting the commodity on the excuse of low production. Later it allowed export, but hiked the export tariff.

In the meantime, the price of rice has increased too. Businessmen say that as the price of paddy went up during qurbani Eid and the rice mills were closed, each 50kg sack of rice has gone up by 50 to 100 taka in price.

According to Prothom Alo reports, the prices of vegetables have shot up by 20 to 50 taka per kg. In different markets, eggplant sold for 100 to 140 taka per kg. Even 10 days ago, this vegetable sold for 60 to 80 taka per kg. Kakrol (spiny gourd) which sold for 30 taka is now 100 taka per kg. Korola (bitter gourd) which sold for 30 to 50 taka per kg, now sells for 120 to 140 taka. Sting beans, tomato and carrots have gone up by 20 to 40 taka per kg.