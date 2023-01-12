Dialysis fees must be decreased

On one hand the government is highlighting the development of the health sector, while on the other hand the police are assaulting patients and their families for taking to the streets in demand of lower fees for dialysis.

According to Prothom Alo reports, the kidney dialysis centre was set up on the ground floor of the Chittagong Medical College Hospital with 31 machines on 5 March 2017 under the public private partnership (PPP). Sandor Dialysis Services Bangladesh Pvt Ltd is running this service. Seven machines are running under Chittagong Medical College Hospital's management. The subsidised fee for one dialysis session under the hospital's management is Tk 418 and under Sandor, Tk 535.

On 1 January the organisation suddenly hiked its dialysis fee from Tk 510 to Tk 535. The fees without subsidy was hiked from Tk 2,785 to Tk 2,935. Also, the hospital has decided that the patients who would receive subsidised service for 8 to 12 dialyses a month, will now get subsidy for 4 to 6 times a month. The remaining dialysis will cost Tk 2,935.