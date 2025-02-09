Govt must take a firm stance against attacks and vandalism

Expressing concern over the attacks, vandalism and arson at various locations across the country, including the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, as well as the homes, establishments, murals and sculptures of Awami League leaders , Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has issued three statements over the past two days.

These statements reflect his deep concern regarding the overall law and order situation in the country. In his statements, the chief adviser has urged restraint from destroying the property of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s family and has said no attacks should be made on individuals associated with the fallen Awami League’s politics, as well as any other citizens. Nevertheless, isolated incidents of attacks and vandalism were reported yesterday, Saturday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with various political parties and organisations, has condemned and protested against the attacks and vandalism at the residence on Road 32 and other locations across the country. BNP has expressed concern over the ongoing state of the anarchy and has called on the government to take necessary measures.