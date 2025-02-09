Editorial
Govt must take a firm stance against attacks and vandalism
Expressing concern over the attacks, vandalism and arson at various locations across the country, including the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, as well as the homes, establishments, murals and sculptures of Awami League leaders , Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has issued three statements over the past two days.
These statements reflect his deep concern regarding the overall law and order situation in the country. In his statements, the chief adviser has urged restraint from destroying the property of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s family and has said no attacks should be made on individuals associated with the fallen Awami League’s politics, as well as any other citizens. Nevertheless, isolated incidents of attacks and vandalism were reported yesterday, Saturday.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with various political parties and organisations, has condemned and protested against the attacks and vandalism at the residence on Road 32 and other locations across the country. BNP has expressed concern over the ongoing state of the anarchy and has called on the government to take necessary measures.
Several organisations, including TIB and BLAST, as well as a collective statement from 26 eminent citizens, have also expressed their concerns. The international human rights organisation, Human Rights Watch has likewise voiced its apprehension.
For several days, incidents of vandalism, arson and looting have taken place at the residence on Road 32 in Dhanmondi. However, the law enforcement authorities have not been seen taking any measures to prevent these actions.
Consequently, similar attacks and acts of vandalism have occurred at the homes of Awami League leaders and activists in various districts across the country. In Gazipur, counter-attacks have resulted in injuries, with several individuals requiring medical treatment in hospital.
It is evident that the provocative statements made by the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India, have angered people across all levels of society. She has not apologised for the killings that took place during the coup in July-August of last year and has instead dismissed the entire incident as a conspiracy against her.
As a result, her inflammatory remarks have undoubtedly enraged students and the general public. However, violence cannot be the response to provocation. The appropriate course of action must be through democratic means, such as meetings, rallies, peaceful protests and other lawful avenues.
It is essential to investigate whether any vested interests have exploited the anger of students and the general public to instigate acts of vandalism and looting across the country. These incidents have occurred at a time when the government is working to rebuild an economy that was nearly on the brink of collapse due to the misgovernance and corruption of the previous Awami League administration.
Additionally, the commissions established for state reform have finalised their reports. The entire nation is now looking forward to discussions, set to commence in mid-February, involving political parties, student leaders and other stake holders regarding the recommendations of these commissions. Under these circumstances, the government must prioritise law and order as well as public security.
At a time when the Chief Adviser has instructed law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those responsible for disorder and anarchy, the inaction of the relevant authorities has caused deep public concern. Under no circumstances should anyone be allowed to take the law into their own hands.
As the judicial proceedings against the ousted Sheikh Hasina and her associates are currently underway, such attacks will send the wrong message to the international community and may also cast doubt on the integrity of the judicial process. Therefore, all parties must approach the situation with patience and tolerance. To achieve the goals and objectives that led to the student-led uprising in July, the government must put an end to the ongoing violence.
We expect that the law enforcement agencies will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people, regardless of political affiliation. Yesterday, the nationwide joint operation, “Devil Hunt”, was launched. This initiative will only bring reassurance to the public if law enforcement agencies do not hesitate to take firm action against offenders. This is precisely what the people of the country expect to see.