Train robbery: How can the railway authorities avoid liability?

Trains are considered economical and safe transportation across the globe. But frequent accidents, snatching and stone pelting have made train travel unsafe and dangerous in our country.

According to a Prothom Alo report, an incident occurred where the 'Karnaphuli Commuter' train, departing from Chattogram, was targeted by snatchers around 10:00 pm on Thursday at Tongi Railway Junction in Gazipur. The attackers threw stones at the train as it stopped near the junction's outer signal. This sudden assault with stones caused panic among the passengers on board.

A video captured the unsettling scene where passengers, standing inside a train compartment during the night, were surprised by the continuous barrage of thrown stones through the windows. This unexpected attack led to immediate chaos within the compartment. To protect themselves from the stones, some passengers resorted to lying on the train floor. Additionally, a train ticket collector (TT) was assaulted and stabbed during the incident. Furthermore, the attackers snatched mobile phones from several passengers.