Remittance: Govt's flawed policies boost hundi business

It would not be an exaggeration to blame the government's wrong policies for the prevailing dollar crisis in the country. Former chief economist of the World Bank Dhaka office, Zahid Hossain, also termed this as a fundamental crisis of the economy.

The two main sources of foreign exchange in Bangladesh are exports and remittance sent in by expatriates. Our import costs are higher than our export revenue. As a result, this source hardly contributes in boosting foreign exchange reserves. Therefore, we have to depend solely on the remittance inflow. According to the information obtained from various sources, a large part of the remittance flows in through illegal channels or hundi. Consequently, Bangladesh is deprived of much-needed foreign exchange.