Rajshahi University: Authorities cannot avoid responsibility

No law abiding citizen can take law into his own hands. The student could have taken resort to the law if he had felt he was wronged. In the same way, local people could have sought help of police if they were attacked. Instead of that, both the sides showed their muscle power. The excesses of law enforcement agency in controlling the situation are also completely unacceptable. And, the silence of RU authorities is mysterious. By the time they appeared on the scene, the damage was done and the injured students were undergoing treatment at hospital.

The law enforcement must remember that their responsibility is to protect the people’s lives and properties. They cannot do anything that will lead to deterioration of the law and order situation. They did just that at Rajshahi University. How did the police enter the campus without taking permission of the university authorities? The situation at the university has been worsening for the last three days as the security of the students was not taken into consideration. Though it is temporary, the academic activity of the students is closed. How will the university authorities avoid the responsibility of this loss?