Higher education: Why lower allocation for National University?

Annual spending per-student at the National University has been decreasing gradually and reached at a meager Tk 702 and the monthly Tk 58 in 2022. This picture has been revealed at the annual report of University Grants Commission (UGC) published on the information of 2022.

The UGC report noted that the National University spent Tk 1,151 for each student in 2020, while it declined to Tk 743 in 2021, and Tk 702 in 2022. That means a student is allocated only Tk 58 every month.

Among all university-level students, around 72 per cent study at different colleges under the National University. There are approximately 3.2 million students in total at the university’s 2,257 colleges. But the quality education in these colleges under the National University, which was established in 1992, has been subject to questions for a long time. There are allegations that the colleges are more focused on exams than regular classes.

