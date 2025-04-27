Reform and election: There is no alternative to national consensus

Various questions have arisen among the public regarding how long the ongoing discussions between political parties and the national consensus commission on reform and elections will continue and whether the problems will indeed be resolved through dialogue.

After the mass uprising of July last year, the interim government formed under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus pledged to establish democracy by ensuring a free, fair and inclusive election, as well as necessary state reforms to prevent the re-emergence of an autocratic system.

To achieve these reforms, the government has constituted several commissions and their reports have already been submitted. The national consensus commission has consolidated the proposals from the various reform commissions and circulated them among the political parties, seeking their opinions. Many parties have submitted written responses, while some have objected to the format of seeking opinions through a questionnaire.