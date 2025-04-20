Economic reforms: Govt initiatives not sufficient

The White paper drafting committee and the taskforce on redefining economic strategy, formed by the interim government with the aim of pursuing economic reforms, have submitted their respective reports in due time. These efforts have been widely appreciated. However, the lack of effective government action in implementing the recommendations of the White paper committee has prompted expressions of dissatisfaction from the committee’s chair, Debapriya Bhattacharya.

Speaking at the ‘Sixth Bangladesh Economics Summit-2025’ on Thursday, he noted that the interim government has suspended the eighth five-year plan and other medium-term plans initiated by the previous (Awami League) administration. However, no alternative medium-term plan has been adopted in their place. As a result, investors are lacking confidence. They are also uncertain as to whether the current policy measures will be sustained in the future.

There are two issues here — first, no new plan has been adopted to replace the interim plan of the former government that was scrapped. Second, it is uncertain whether the policies introduced by the current government will remain in place in the future.

The white paper committee’s report recommended a medium-term plan spanning at least two years. Debapriya Bhattacharya indicated that the government’s failure to adopt such a plan has negatively affected private sector investment. Investment is the principal driving force of a country’s economy. Without investment, employment opportunities will not be created and production across all sectors- industry, agriculture and more will inevitably decline.