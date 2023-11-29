Economy has to be kept vibrant

Whether the hartal or strike of the opposition parties is successful or not, the more important thing is its impact on the public and economy. Long-route buses are not leaving due to hartal-blockade. Incidents of setting fire to vehicles are happening every day centering the opposition party's programme. Common people are in fear.

Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya said in an interview in the newspaper, "Another crisis of the economy is the decrease in income and expenditure of the government. As a result, the government is unable to implement development activities properly.

According to the election schedule, the polls are scheduled to be held on 7 January 2024. As the election is drawing near, the situation is turning violent. Its effects have also started to fall on the economy. The country's economy is already in a fragile state. The dollar-crisis is ongoing. Decline in investment and imports. The external debt burden is also increasing. In this situation, if the political conflict increases, the economic situation may take a turn for the worse.

Under the circumstances, a tolerant and restrained attitude is expected from the government and every political party. Nobody should do such a thing so that the economic structure of the country collapses, the normal life of the people is disrupted. It is necessary to think seriously whether the politics of the country can be brought back to the situation before 28 October. In this case, those who are in power have more responsibility. Law and order forces are responsible for protecting people's lives and property. This does not mean that they will resort to relentless repression to counter the opposition movement.