Sonadia mangrove forest: Why build shrimp farms destroying nature

Sonadia in Cox’s Bazar is a major mangrove forest in in Bangladesh. Though it is the government’s duty to preserve the forest, they have failed miserably to do so. Local leaders of the ruling party are destroying the forests soil to build shrimp farms one after another.

Sonadia is a tiny island on the estuary of the Bay of Bengal 11 kilometers to the north of Cox’s Bazar city. This island is famous for red crabs, tortoises and rare birds.

The island was a sanctuary once to 567 varieties of trees, 152 varieties of snails, 21 varieties of crabs, 9 varieties of shrimps, 207 varieties of fishes, 12 varieties of amphibians, 19 varieties of retiles and 206 different varieties of birds. The existence of the island is threatened now from the impact of climate change and the destruction of nature.