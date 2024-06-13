AL leaders fell trees of Environmentally Critical Area to cultivate fish

Sonadia Island is located at the estuary of the Bay of Bengal some 11 kilometers north from Cox's Bazar town.

This island is well known due to red crabs, tortoises and rare birds. While visiting the island twice in March and at the beginning of May, it was found that work on fish enclosures is going one. Trees are being felled.

The purpose is to cultivate fish. While visiting the spot on 30 May, it was seen that work on building shrimp enclosures is about to finish. Shrimp fry will be released in the enclosures by pumping water at the end of this month. Rainy season is the main time of shrimp cultivation.

However, the environment department declared Sonadia Island an Environmentally Critical Area in 2006. That means the earth, water and natural environment of the area cannot be changed.