Investigate the killings with a committee of impartial persons

However, various questions have arisen in the public mind regarding investigation and trial of the incidents of attacks and killings. For the sake of justice, fair and credible investigation is necessary into any incident. The government has already formed an investigation commission led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman.

According to expert opinion, that won’t be very helpful in the trial of the killings. This commission formed under ‘Inquiry Act-1952’ will find out the reasons behind this crisis and make recommendations for resolution. In addition to that, it has been stated that this commission will investigate the six deaths from the first day of violence.

Most of the killings have been committed after the formation of Diliruzzaman commission. It’s not clear whether their activities will include the series of incidents that followed. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader however has said that the commission will investigate every single killing.