Editorial
Investigate the killings with a committee of impartial persons
A violent situation arose all over the country centering the nationwide quota reform movement recently. This led to the death of more than 200 people while several thousand people have been injured. At one point the situation took such a dire turn that the government deployed the army and imposed curfew.
Though the curfew has been relaxed a little the situation has not become entirely normal yet. However, the government is withdrawing the curfew in phases and has announced that the offices will run as usual from today, Sunday. Plus, the communication system will also be fully restored, we hope.
Most of the killings have been committed after the formation of the Diliruzzaman commission. It’s not clear whether their activities will include the series of incidents that followed.
However, various questions have arisen in the public mind regarding investigation and trial of the incidents of attacks and killings. For the sake of justice, fair and credible investigation is necessary into any incident. The government has already formed an investigation commission led by Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman.
According to expert opinion, that won’t be very helpful in the trial of the killings. This commission formed under ‘Inquiry Act-1952’ will find out the reasons behind this crisis and make recommendations for resolution. In addition to that, it has been stated that this commission will investigate the six deaths from the first day of violence.
If there has to be a fair trial for the killings and vandalisms, a free and impartial investigation committee has to be formed. The eight-point demand the leaders of quota reform movement have forwarded, also mentions the investigation of the incidents of killing.
The ministers of the government have also spoken of investigating every single incident. In addition to that, they have blamed the opposition for the destruction of many establishments of the state. If they do have evidence in this regard, that too should be revealed before the nation. Then the offenders can be identified going through the evidence.
One more question, if the students are not involved in vandalism according to the rulers’ claim why are cases being filed against them one after another? Already, a number of students have been arrested as well. Besides, no information on exactly how many people have been killed in violence across country has been presented on behalf of the government yet.
There’s doubt about the fact, how acceptable an investigation committee formed by police will be when the police force itself is accused. That’s why the demand of forming an investigation committee with free and impartial people needs to be considered.
So, it’s only natural that there will be doubts in the public minds. Many of the dead bodies did not have post mortems. But, it’s not possible to try any killing without post mortem. In that case, the post mortem of every single body has to be conducted in a proper way.
It’s quite clear from the media information and the videos of that time that Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed died from a direct bullet of the police in Rangpur. Yet the police FIR stated that the protesters kept firing bullets and pelted brickbats from different directions. At one point a student was seen collapsing to the ground.
That’s why the demand that has been raised about forming an investigation committee with free and impartial people needs to be considered. And, arrangements have to be made to ensure a credible investigation.