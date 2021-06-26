Bangladesh's hopes and despair over fair vaccine share

After a meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase on 23 June, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told a virtual briefing, if Serum can’t supply vaccines as per the agreement, they would return the advance payment. He, however, said the health ministry can provide the details of this matter.

The health ministry is silent. Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute are silent too. So there is no alternative to frantic efforts to get the vaccine from other countries. The meeting of Bangladesh ambassador with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a part of this effort. All-out effort must be made to get the vaccine not only from the US but also from all countries manufacturing vaccines. The matter of vaccines is no longer limited to trade, it has become a part of geopolitics now. If necessary, diplomatic efforts will have to be taken at the highest level to get the fair share of vaccines. We can't just sit idle, lamenting that “all countries assure us, but nobody gives us the vaccines.”