Let the security on highway be strengthened

Presence of a safe goods transportation system is essential for the development of any country's trade and commerce. Secure delivery of the goods is far more important than how fast they reach the destination. Bangladesh gets 75 per cent of its export earnings from the garment sector. In that case, any negative news of this sector is certainly to worry us. In the past, strikes, blockades and political unrest used to disrupt the transportation of goods on highways. Now when that problem has been solved, traders have gotten into another debacle.

According to Prothom Alo news, apparels are being cunningly sneaked out of covered vans at different points of Dhaka-Chattogram highway, on their way from the factory warehouse to Chittagong port. Some incidents are caught right away. In most cases, the issue of theft comes to light when workers of the buyer company rip the cartons open after the goods have been transported abroad.