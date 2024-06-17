Police under mental pressure: Counselling unit needed

The police have 20 days of causal leave and 35 days of earned leave a year. After every three years they get 15 days leave for rest and recreation. It must be ensured that the police members manage to avail this leave properly.

Experts and senior police officials say that professional counselling has a tangible role in building mental health. Professionals like the police need to listen to music in between their duties. For the sake of mental peace they need to mix with friends in other professions and occasionally go on vacation. A police psychology unit should be formed for counselling.

It is the responsibility of the state to ensure a proper work environment for the lower level members of the police force. Rather than just piling up all the facilities and benefits at the upper levels, attention must be paid below too. The government policy should not be those who get facilities should be given more. Those who get lesser facilities should not be continuously deprived.

The physical and mental health of those who have the important duty of looking after law and order, must in no way be ignored. We hope the government pays attention to the mental health of the police. A separate counselling unit can be set up for those who are suffering from mental pressure.