Editorial
Police under mental pressure: Counselling unit needed
At a time when the media is regularly carrying news on the corruption and misuse of power by former senior officials of the police, the issue of mental pressure on the lower level members of the force is coming to the fore.
Recently in the Dhaka diplomatic zone, one constable shot another constable dead. It was later learnt that the constable who opened fire was mentally unwell.
Then last year at a checkpost in Banani, Dhaka, a member of the police committed suicide, shooting himself in the chest. This year another member of the police committed suicide after an altercation with his wife.
Prothom Alo investigations revealed that while the mid- and high level police officers get all sorts of perks and privileges, those at the lower rungs are deprived in many ways. They have to work beyond their fixed working hours, they live in unhealthy conditions of the police barracks. Many senior officers treat them like their personal workers, which also is a cause of mental suffering. Excessive duty, lack of leave and promotion, postings for extended periods in lesser important locations and such, all lead to frustration.
There is discrimination in all jobs, but in the police department it is acute. As a result, those at the lower level are often under mental pressure. Not getting due leave is another problem. Most of the police constables in Dhaka live in the barracks where the living conditions and meals are extremely poor.
Professionals like the police need to listen to music in between their duties. For the sake of mental peace they need to mix with friends in other professions and occasionally go on vacation. A police psychology unit should be formed for counselling
Research was carried out in 2020 regarding police reforms. The study revealed problems of the lower level police members. The study recommended that arrangements be made for their healthy meals, fixed work hours and overtime allowance, increased annual leave, life-long rations for police who are killed on duty, a pathology unit, modernisation of medical facilities, as well as physical and mental health facilities. Also, it was recommended that there be three eight-hour shifts in 24 hours, leave to ensure healthcare, time for recreation and sports. Four years have passed but the recommendations have not been implemented which goes to show that the senior officials give no importance to their subordinates.
The police have 20 days of causal leave and 35 days of earned leave a year. After every three years they get 15 days leave for rest and recreation. It must be ensured that the police members manage to avail this leave properly.
Experts and senior police officials say that professional counselling has a tangible role in building mental health. Professionals like the police need to listen to music in between their duties. For the sake of mental peace they need to mix with friends in other professions and occasionally go on vacation. A police psychology unit should be formed for counselling.
It is the responsibility of the state to ensure a proper work environment for the lower level members of the police force. Rather than just piling up all the facilities and benefits at the upper levels, attention must be paid below too. The government policy should not be those who get facilities should be given more. Those who get lesser facilities should not be continuously deprived.
The physical and mental health of those who have the important duty of looking after law and order, must in no way be ignored. We hope the government pays attention to the mental health of the police. A separate counselling unit can be set up for those who are suffering from mental pressure.