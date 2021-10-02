Corruption in the education sector must halt

It has been announced that the curriculum will change from 2022. But there has been no change to the education structure.
The national education policy that was announced in 2010, spoke of bringing about structural changes in the education administration. It placed emphasis on a curriculum that would present demands and also on appointing teachers qualified for the purpose. But the law that is required to implement the education policy, even last year remained in draft form.
Time was spent on discussing and debating whether there would be guide books or not, whether coaching centres would be permitted or not and so on. In the meantime, the education minister was changed. It has been announced that the curriculum will change from 2022. But there has been no change to the education structure.
While assistant teachers for non-government schools are appointed through the Non-Government Teacher Registration and Certification Authority, head teachers and assistant head teachers are appointed as before, where both bribery and political clout dominate. The national education policy has spoken about the formation of a non-government teacher appointment commission, but that still has not come into effect.
The TIB survey report was drawn up on the basis of interviews of the sufferers. In keeping with TIB policy, their names were not disclosed. Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury admitted that corruption was a challenge in the education administration. This will continue unless speedy action is taken. This calls for structural changes in the education administration and they are making an effort in that regard, he said.
Awami League has been in power for 12 years at a stretch. It is unfortunate if we still have to hear, "this will be done" or "that will be done". If corruption is such a big challenge in the education administration, why is this not being addressed? The government can use the TIB report to take action against the relevant persons. No matter what rhetoric may be voiced, if bribery continues to be condoned, corruption will not lessen in the education sector.
The TIB report did not just delve into the education department's faults. It also came up with a 20-point recommendation. The government can use this for structural reforms.
Finally, there is also inadequate allocation for the education sector. This is low compared to the other countries of South Asia. We hope the policymakers pay attention to this matter too. All bribery and corruption in the education sector must come to a halt.