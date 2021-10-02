Corruption in the education sector must halt

The national education policy that was announced in 2010, spoke of bringing about structural changes in the education administration. It placed emphasis on a curriculum that would present demands and also on appointing teachers qualified for the purpose. But the law that is required to implement the education policy, even last year remained in draft form.

Time was spent on discussing and debating whether there would be guide books or not, whether coaching centres would be permitted or not and so on. In the meantime, the education minister was changed. It has been announced that the curriculum will change from 2022. But there has been no change to the education structure.

While assistant teachers for non-government schools are appointed through the Non-Government Teacher Registration and Certification Authority, head teachers and assistant head teachers are appointed as before, where both bribery and political clout dominate. The national education policy has spoken about the formation of a non-government teacher appointment commission, but that still has not come into effect.