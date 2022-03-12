Covid and price hike: Think about marginal people

The prices of essential commodities have increased at a time when the country’s economy was trying to bounce back from the fallout of the two-year Covid situation. People of all classes and professions have been hit by Covid but the marginal and lower-income people are the hardest hit. Many people lost their jobs while many saw slashed income. The sufferings must have exacerbated with the hike of essential commodities.

Citizen’s platform for SDGs organised a seminar on Thursday where the participants made some recommendations for sustainable development. The suggestions include stabilisation of the BDT exchange rate, reviewing interest rate, reducing duties, tariffs and taxes on essential commodities, slashing corporate tax, increasing the activities of TCB, restructuring the sectors that get subsidies, extending social safety net programmes, cutting expenditure in Annual Development Plan (ADP) and increasing allocations in education and health sectors. Dream of achieving sustainable development goals would remain unfulfilled if the living standard of marginal people is not improved.