Put an end to intimidation: Why delay in meeting students’ demands

Another organiser Sarjis Alam said, “Let the government talk to the university administrations within Thursday to create a suitable environment so that the students can return to all the campuses on Friday. When we will announce the end of the movement is depending completely on the government.”

There’s nothing illogical among the demands of the anti-discriminatory student movement protesters. Not only the protesters, the responsibility of ensuring the safety of any student or citizen relies on the government. Why should the citizens face intimidation in a free country?

The father of a missing protester was present at the students’ press conference. He sought the whereabouts of his missing child. Another organiser said they are constantly under the threat of arrest, abduction as well as physical and mental torture. There are allegations that many such leaders and activists have gone missing or have been tortured.

Can you imagine such incidents in a free country? Maintaining law and order situation and intimidating the public is not the same thing. If the government wants to normalise the situation of the country and restore a sense of relief in public life fast, the demands of the students have to be met. The result of keeping the culture of intimidation alive or application of force would not bring any good to anyone.