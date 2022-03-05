Development should be balanced, not Dhaka-centric

In the interests of holistic development, the government must take up sustainable plans for the development of the other cities. Many have the hope that when Padma bridge becomes operative, the country's south will see urbanisation. But if that was to be so, why hasn't the north developed with the opening of Jamuna bridge? Chattogram has been declared the country's commercial capital, but nothing has been done to establish it as so.

When an industrial entrepreneur of Chattogram or Bogura feels that he doesn't have to come to Dhaka regarding his business matters, he will be happy to remain settled there. If not, he will inevitably head towards Dhaka.

It is high time, therefore, to drop all Dhaka-centric development and urbanisation and pay attention instead to integrated and holistic urbanisation.