Attack on Agartala mission: India must walk the talk

The attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, capital of India’s Tripura state, on Monday is extremely despicable. Leaders and activists of a Hindutva organisation called Hindu Sangharsh Samity entered the premises of the assistant high commission and carried out terrorist activities, but the security forces there remained inactive. According to the Vienna Convention, the host country is responsible for the security of foreign missions and their diplomats. The large neighboring country has totally failed to fulfill that responsibility.

Earlier, supporters of India’s ruling BJP carried out violent protest in deputy high commission in Kolkata and burned down Bangladesh’s national flag. Bangladesh foreign ministry sent a protest letter after the incident and said the attack seemed pre-planned and termed it as violation of Vienna Convention. Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain also explained Bangladesh’s stance during a view exchange meeting with foreign diplomats on Monday and said, “As a neighbour, we want friendly relations with India but not mastery."

The allegations made by the Hindutva organisation in Tripura about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are baseless. On the contrary, even after a lawyer was killed in the Chattogram court premises by followers of the Sammilita Sanatan Jagrani Jote, no incident occurred there due to the firmness of the law enforcement agencies and the conscious and responsible stance of political and social forces. A large number of members of the minority community also joined the protest rallies held in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, in protest of the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala.