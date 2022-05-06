Eid journey: Let the return journey be comfortable too

The suffering was less, if not totally free, during Eid travel this year compared to previous years. It is also a relief that there were not many accidents during the Eid journeys this year. Pictures of burgeoning crowds leaving the capital city just 1 or 2 days before the Eid day was also not seen this time. As offices closed four days before the Eid, people could leave for their villages in a relaxed manner. Travel was relatively smooth. At the same time, people involved with public transport and the police’s traffic department also played a relatively responsible role. As a result, the Eid journey was more or less comfortable.

Many people could not go to their village homes to celebrate Eid during the prevalence of coronavirus situation and had to cancel their vacations too. This year Eid was celebrated in an almost coronavirus-free environment. There were, naturally, apprehensions about the Eid journey. There are faults with our roads, railways and waterways along with the exploitation of syndicates. Passengers become victims of different types of hassles and sufferings from the time of buying a ticket to reaching their destination.