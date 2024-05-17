Gambling ads in sports: Who will bell the cat?

The fact that the gambling advertisements have not stopped despite the clear instructions of the Supreme Court, is utterly concerning.

The way advertisements of surrogate or disguised gambling sites are being telecast on television during sports matches is having a long-lasting impact on our society, economy as well as on the field of sports.

On one hand a huge amount of money is being siphoned off abroad while on the other hand a large portion of our young generation from villages and small towns are becoming addicted to gambling and getting involved in various crimes. What’s most alarming is that the players themselves can get tempted to crimes like swaying the match.

As reported by Prothom Alo, advertisements of gambling sites are deceptively being telecasted on television channels, websites, YouTube channels as well as on OTT platforms.