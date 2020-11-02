Environment-friendly energy production must be promoted

With the increase of global warming leading to climate change, efforts are being stepped up all over the world to curb activities that lead to rising temperatures. Coal is the most environmentally harmful fossil fuel that has been used widely for power production. However, now many countries across the world are moving away from the use of coal in power production. In Europe, they are halting this use of coal in phases. In 2015 the United Kingdom declared that they would be coal-free by 2025. Germany has planned to completely move away from coal-fired power production by 2038. In July this year, the German parliament passed the Coal Exit Law.
Despite this global trend, Bangladesh has been noticeably dependent on the use of coal in power production. The government has approved 21 coal-fired power plants so far. Yet Bangladesh is not that rich in coal that it can run such power plants with its own coal resources. Most of the coal will have to be imported. Even the Rampal power plant which is being constructed near the Sundarbans is a coal-fired plant. That is why there is strong public opposition to this plant.
Recent reports, however, indicate that the government's attitude towards coal-fired power plants is changing. Quoting the power division, a report published on 27 October in Prothom Alo said that considerations are being made to keep only 5 of the 21 approved coal-fired power plants and scrap plans for the remaining 16. However, this change in mindset is not out of any concern for the environment, but due to certain practical problems, particularly pertaining to funds. Also, work on most of the approved power plants has not even begun on time. Another reason is that the targetted power production was much more than the demand in the country. As it is, even at present the demand for power is around half that the existing production capacity and the already constructed power plants are being needlessly subsided. That is why there are considerations for a change in plans.
Such changes are practical, but we must move away from the use of coal and ultimately halt its use out of consideration of global warming, climate change and environmental pollution. Everyone is making such efforts globally. The use of coal and other fossil fuels must gradually be lessened to ensure the world is safe and livable for humankind. That is why emphasis must be placed on the use of environment friendly renewable energy production rather than fuel that creates greenhouse gases. On a positive note, Bangladesh has made progress in that sector.
Bangladesh has been successful regarding renewable energy, particularly in off-grid solar solutions. According to the 'Renewables 2020 Global Status Report', Nepal ranks first, producing 11 per cent additional power through its off-grid solar system. Bangladesh and Mongolia rank second, producing 8 per cent additional power through this system.
Bangladesh now produces 630.96 MW of electricity. Of this, 397.03 MW is through solar energy. We must focus more and more on solar power and other sources of renewable energy.