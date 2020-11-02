Environment-friendly energy production must be promoted

With the increase of global warming leading to climate change, efforts are being stepped up all over the world to curb activities that lead to rising temperatures. Coal is the most environmentally harmful fossil fuel that has been used widely for power production. However, now many countries across the world are moving away from the use of coal in power production. In Europe, they are halting this use of coal in phases. In 2015 the United Kingdom declared that they would be coal-free by 2025. Germany has planned to completely move away from coal-fired power production by 2038. In July this year, the German parliament passed the Coal Exit Law.

Despite this global trend, Bangladesh has been noticeably dependent on the use of coal in power production. The government has approved 21 coal-fired power plants so far. Yet Bangladesh is not that rich in coal that it can run such power plants with its own coal resources. Most of the coal will have to be imported. Even the Rampal power plant which is being constructed near the Sundarbans is a coal-fired plant. That is why there is strong public opposition to this plant.