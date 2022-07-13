HC directives must be implemented soon

There are examples that people are mistakenly facing arrest, landing in jail or even receiving sentence in Bangladesh. Sometimes such incidents happened due to carelessness or negligence or sometimes it has been ‘orchestrated’. No scientific method was followed to ensure the identify of the accused or the detainees and that was the reason for happening these. If directives of this verdict are implemented, such incidents will not happen and that will add a new landmark to the criminal justice system.

If these court directives are implemented, mistaken arrest of someone and sending someone to jail may stop as well as sufferings of people may lessen. And these court directives also go with the Digital Bangladesh. Since there are plans to run many things of the law and court digitally, the government should implement these directives on a priority basis. Sometimes it is also important to fix the age of the accused in addition to ensuring the person’s identity. In many times, age of teenagers and juveniles is ‘faked’ in the case.