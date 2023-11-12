Internet package: Why should low-income people suffer?

People have to pay more as changes are made in the type and price of mobile internet packages. Especially the low-income people who are suffering the most.

According to the BTRC decision, the telecom companies augmented the price illogically last month. The price was somewhat decreased facing adverse reactions but the packages did not return to their former state.

According to Prothom Alo news, BTRC finalised a new directive regarding mobile data packages on 3 September. According to that the mobile operators were asked to close the 3-day and 15-day packages and limit the package number to 40 within October 15.

Last year the organisation fixed a limit of 95 data packages including 3-day, 7-day, 15-day, 30-day and unlimited ones.