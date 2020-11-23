Farmers are a model in loan repayment

This proves that farmers do not become defaulters when the overall conditions are favorable. The farmers often have to face various obstacles to get loans. Monitoring of this matter must be stepped up. According to the managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, this will bring positive changes in the agricultural sector. Many of the farmers who have received loans will endeavour for increased production.

According to the policy of Bangladesh Bank, apart from farmers, entrepreneurs who buy and sell agricultural products directly can also take loans under this scheme. However, in this case, no company alone can take a loan of more than Tk 50 million.

No doubt, it has been the farmers who have provided food to the people during the pandemic. In the coastal areas, they have not stopped the agricultural production for a single day, despite the attack of super cyclone Amphan and and also when half of the country was submerged by floods twice. Farmers have kept our economy running. The government should further increase stimulus for the farmers. After all, they will not transfer the money abroad. On the contrary, they repay the loans on time.

Borrowers from other sectors, including export-oriented industries, can also learn from farmers. If everyone repays the loan on time, the investment opportunities will increase and this will be a boost to the country's economy.