Returning empty-handed: Stop harassment of migrants

The hard-earned money sent by 12 million expatriate workers has been prospering the economy of the country. Our expatriate workers meet a significant portion of the deficit in export-import trade. An increasing number of Bangladeshi workers are going abroad every year overcoming many barriers. But remittance flows are not rising in proportion to that. A total of 1.21 million Bangladeshis workers went aboard in the first 11 months of 2023, and the figure was 1.18 million in 2022.

Bangladesh is the sixth largest source of migrant workers and the seventh largest recipient of remittance. Expatriate workers remitted USD 22 billion in 2022. Amid this good news, what makes us worried is the insecurity of migrants. The number of migrant workers, who have lost everything abroad, are detained on foreign lands and deported, and return home empty-handed, is not less.