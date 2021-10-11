Foreign TV channels must run in accordance with the law

They have been demanding for long to stop the broadcast of foreign TV channels with advertisements and that these should be aired without advertisements. Although late, the government has taken steps to enforce the law and we appreciate the government's position.
Ad-free foreign channels are shown in all countries of the world including India, Nepal and Pakistan. Cable operators and distributors of our country have been running foreign TV channels with advertisements for so long.
Worryingly, after the government's current initiative, cable operators and distributors stopped broadcasting on all foreign channels from 1 October to put pressure on the government, not to negotiate. Later, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud warned that they should start showing ad-free channels. Although the operators started news-based channels, popular programme based channels are still closed.
This position of cable operators and distributors is not only unethical, but also illegal. The arguments they have given for not promoting ad-free programmes are not even valid. This problem can be solved by taking ad-free feeds from foreign channels and building digital cable network systems. In a country where the market for cable TV is more than Tk 60 billion, why they do not invest to digitalise it?
For so many days they have been doing business almost without any capital. Their claim of falling revenue is unfounded. The fact of the matter is that cable operators will not have the opportunity to evade taxes after digitalising the network systems. Are the cable operators so adamant to evade taxes?
We hope that the operators and distributors will immediately take the necessary steps to show all the foreign TV channels in compliance with the law and digitise the entire system. The government, the concerned authorities and the viewers must be ready to wait for a reasonable time required for this work.
If they have a just demand, they can discuss it with the government. But they cannot simply continue to do business day after day illegally and keep the viewers and the government hostage. We hope that the government will remain steadfast in its stand on ad-free foreign channels and will not bow to any unjust and unfair demands.