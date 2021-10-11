Foreign TV channels must run in accordance with the law

Enforcing the law is not easy in a country where flouting the law is the norm. The obstruction in broadcasting ad-free (clean feed) foreign TV channels proves the absence of law in the country. In 2006, the BNP government enacted the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. The Awami League came to power and made the rules on 21 October 2010. But even after so many years, it could not be implemented due to the inflexibility of cable operators and distributors.

After the government took initiative to implement the law from 1 October, they stopped broadcasting all kinds of foreign channels without advertisements. It is nothing more than a tactic to put pressure on the government and the viewers.

Cable operators have been ignoring the law and broadcasting foreign TV programmes. Although the operators are reaping benefit from this, the government is suffering due to tax evasion. It has been ultimately affecting the country's television channels, the entertainment industry and its associated artistes, crew and advertisers.