Train passengers outcry: Reduce hassle in Eid travel

Every year, passengers go through an awful hassle while going home on Eid. However there’s doubt about how much the people responsible for ending this hassle are performing their duty.

There’s a lack of both willingness and capability in this case. Although ministers and secretaries assure commuters of ease with various promises whenever Eid approaches, no reflection of that can be seen in reality.

While other times, passengers created huge crowds for advance tickets in all transportation including train, launch and bus before Eid, this time the picture is different.

Prothom Alo’s reporter going to different bus terminals in Dhaka found out that there wasn’t much crowds for advance ticket. Only a few passengers had come to collect tickets and complained that the bus owners were charging them extra.