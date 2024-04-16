EVM scandal: Let those responsible be held accountable

The election commission is in a mess with its Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) project. This constitutional organisation is at a loss and can’t decide on what to do now.

As reported in Prothom Alo, the election commission had bought 150,000 (1.5 lakh) EVMs in 2018. The project under which these machines were purchased, is about to expire next June. And there’s no funding in the project for the maintenance of the EVMs either.

These machines were supposed to have a life span of 10 years. However, more than 100,000 (1 lakh) EVMs have gone out of order within just five years.