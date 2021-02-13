Garment factories must be relocated to planned city

Some 37 companies are set to relocate and 59 companies will relocate in phases. These companies are supposed to sign separate contracts on leasing lands with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) this month.

According to Prothom Alo report, factories will be built on 321 acres of land out of 500 acres allotted to Bangladesh Garments Manufacturer and Exporters' Association (BGMEA) to establish an industrial hub at Bangabandhu industrial city.

The remaining land will be used for different services including waste treatment, internal roads and lakes. Some $3 billion (Tk 2500 billion) are supposed to be invested in this garment city. Garment factories owners association BGMEA had been trying to establish a garment city at Baushia area of Munshiganj. But a section of owners did not show interest in relocating their factories there. The government is supposed to provide necessary facilities, but did not do. So the proposal remained on paper.