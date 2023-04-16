Fertilizer price hike: Why farmers face extra burden?

The government has raised the prices of urea, DAP, TSP and MOP fertilisers by Tk 5 per kilogram at the dealer and farmer levels.

The order announcing price hike of fertilisers issued from the agriculture ministry on 10 April stated that fertiliser prices have gone up in the international market in context of the ongoing global economic conditions.

So, the selling prices of fertilisers are being re-fixed to retain fertiliser import on a rational level and to ensure best use, it continued.

The government announced the price hike at such a moment when the fertiliser prices are coming down in the international market.

According to the data of World Bank’s Pink Sheet (regular report on international market), updated this month, the price of urea fertiliser has reduced about 62 per cent in the international market in the course of last one year.