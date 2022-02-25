How many Basirs and Mizans do we have in ACC and the police?

During the investigation, DIG Mizan claimed that the ACC official had taken a bribe of Tk 4 million from him. The investigation proved the bribery and the court sentenced the two to different terms. The punishment of the one who took the bribe has been extended due to the fact that the person who is supposed carry out justice has become the perpetrator or crime. The one who is responsible to nab the corrupt person is the one who tried to release the criminal in exchange of a bribe.

"The nation has been shocked by the bribery between two high-ranking officials of the two government agencies," the verdict said. But DIG Mizan did not seem remorseful after the verdict, no matter how shocked the nation was. He showed a 'victory' sign as he was taken from the courtroom in a police van. Such a response is not very unnatural from a person who has paid a bribe of Tk 4 million to cover up his crime. The former DIG said that the ACC has more such officials. It is not impossible to have more Mizans in the police department just as the ACC has more such officials.