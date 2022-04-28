Human trafficking must stop

The government's initiative to bring back the 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya is a timely step. These Bangladeshi citizens are in immense suffering there.

According to media reports, of the 600 foreigners detained by the country's coast guard on the Libyan coast last Saturday, 500 were Bangladeshis. Deceived by the agents, they were trying to reach Italy by sea via Libya.

Many Bangladeshis had been detained on their way to Europe via Libya before as well. Many had even died after their vessel capsized. Incidents such as terrorist groups demanding ransom after holding Bangladeshi migrant workers hostage are quite common too.