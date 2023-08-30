Cyber Security Act: Rebranding of DSA?

The draft Cyber Security Act that was discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Monday has now been finalised. Two additional sections from the previous Digital Security Act have been made bailable in this new version. Initially, the government had suggested making eight of the non-bailable sections from the previous Act bailable, along with proposing reduced punishments for certain sections.

It's important to highlight that when the Digital Security Act was enacted back in 2018, both domestic and foreign human rights organisations, as well as members of the media, strongly protested against it. However, the government policymakers chose not to take these concerns into consideration.

During its enactment, the government stated that the Digital Security Act (DSA) was designed to curb digital media-related criminal activities. However, in practice, it has been employed to stifle press freedom and quell dissent. As per the speech delivered by Law Minister Anisul Haque in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), a total of 7,001 cases were registered up until 31 January. Regrettably, he was unable to provide the exact number of individuals who have been arrested under this law.