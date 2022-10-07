Human trafficking on the rise: Why traffickers are not punished?

The traps of human trafficking are laid out around the globe. The traffickers target extremely poor people. It cannot be denied that the number of poor people has risen while many have lost their sources of income during the Covid-19 pandemic. The human traffickers use such opportunities. All of those who died or were rescued in the trawler capsize off the Teknaf coast on their way to Malaysia last week were Rohingyas.

But it is not only Rohingyas are trafficked from Bangladesh. The four traffickers, who were detained by RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), trafficked Bangladeshis before. The incidents of human trafficking is spiking as days are passing by.

The first national research on human trafficking, jointly conducted by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), European Union and the Bangladesh government, revealed that most of the victims of human trafficking are ultra-poor. The traffickers especially target people four districts of Rangpur region, and Bandarban, Kishoreganj, Magura and Jamalpur districts.