Political impasse: Arrest of top leaders to deepen the crisis

The country’s politics has taken a deadly turn again after the unwanted incidents that took place centering BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October. Such a situation was not expected in the lead up to the twelfth parliamentary election. Stray incidents of violence also took place during the hartal BNP called yesterday.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders-activists were arrested. This circumstance has created an apprehension among the people that the country might plunge into protracted violence if the political stalemate persists.

The country's economy is in a fragile state due to the dollar crisis, dwindling foreign reserves and high inflation. How much can the economy take the shock of a violent political situation in these turbulent times is the biggest question of the country’s business people, economists and bankers.

The economy could not bounce back due to the Russia-Ukraine war following the Covid shock. The economic crisis would further deepen if political conflict, violence, hartal and blockade continue. The common people would bear the brunt mostly if such a situation arises. The politicians must come to this understanding that political stability is the prerequisite to economic development.